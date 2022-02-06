Sticking with your new Veganuary decision

Each year, more and more people worldwide take part in Veganuary and use the month of January to give plant-based eating a go. With its thirty-one-day vegan challenge, Veganuary has to date, taken millions of participants from many countries in their mission towards a vegan world. It has also been embraced by businesses, with restaurants, retailers, and big-name brands launching and promoting new vegan products and menu items.

A vegan diet omits all animal products, including dairy and eggs, unlike vegetarians, who despite not eating meat, do still consume these animal by-products. Vegans eat only vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains, seeds, pulses, and beans; which are proven to be packed full of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Not only are the ingredients live and fresh, but the nutrients themselves are also easier to digest and absorb. Whether for philosophical or health reasons, some people opted to stop consuming animals and adopted a vegan diet. Making the switch can be a challenge for people who are accustomed to incorporating dairy and meat in their diet, but it can offer some health benefits. This one-month period of plant-based eating is embraced by many people every year, however, having drawn to a close, why stop there? If you are wondering how to continue making changes beyond Veganuary, here are our top tips for you.

Remember why you started When motivation is low, and whenever you struggle with meat and dairy cravings, pains, or desire for an animal product you previously consumed, refocus yourself. Remember the reason you started this journey in the first place. If you became vegan for your health, for example, try to remember everything you have read about plant-based diets and this memory recall may just help you to overcome challenging times. Plan your diet

It is important to plan a vegan diet well. You need to ensure you are getting the correct amount of nutrition in your diet. Do some research and learn all about the foods you need to have a balanced intake. Your health is the most important thing, so it is worth checking you are getting enough vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. Meat-free Mondays Make Meat-free Monday a permanent fixture in your setting. Meat-free Monday is a global movement of eating a meat-free meal once a week and aims to raise awareness as well as encourage people to make a change in their diets to more planet-friendly food choices that will assist in reducing climate change by decreasing meat consumption.

Baking Baking is a great way to add vegan options to your menu and make celebrations and special occasions more inclusive. Just because you are on a vegan diet does not mean you should not have to miss out on a sweet treat. Ways to cut costs

Remember, being a vegan does not have to cost a lot of money. We have previously written articles providing you with tips on how to do Veganuary as a beginner, as well as affordable and delicious vegan recipes you need to try. There are many other ways you can cut costs and help you keep to your vegan diet, one of which is to try new items on offer. If you fancy trying a new vegan item or meat alternative, wait until it is on offer before you buy it. In the likelihood you do not like the item, you have not spent too much on it and it is not a huge loss for your wallet. Go at your own pace I believe going vegan is a journey, not an overnight transformation. There is no such thing as a perfect vegan, and the sooner you accept this, the easier the transition will be. Ultimately, your journey into a vegan lifestyle is just that, yours. This is your diet, your choice, and your lifestyle. Take each day as it comes, and make monthly goals to keep you on track if that helps – that could look like reading a new vegan book.