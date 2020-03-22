Stocked up on food for self-isolation? Here’s how to freeze it for later use

The rapid spread of coronavirus is ensuring self-quarantines and has dispatched many people to grocery shops to fill up on the necessary pantry staples.

We have been sharing food and drinks that you can eat to boost your immune system, tips for kitchen hygiene and recipes to try if you are self-isolating, however, you should not neglect one other appliance in the kitchen - your freezer.

According to Cooking Light, below is how you can go about freezing your food for later use.

We have been sharing recipes to try if you are self-isolating, however, you should not neglect one other useful merchandise within the kitchen - your freezer. Picture: Supplied

Choose freezer-friendly foods

Freshness and quality of the food at the time of freezing affect the condition of frozen foods. If foods are frozen at the peak of their quality, they emerge tasting better than foods frozen near the end of their freshness.

Chill

To keep food safe, cool freshly cooked dishes quickly before freezing. Putting foods that are still warm in the freezer can raise the temperature, causing surrounding frozen items to partially thaw and refreeze, which can alter the taste and texture of some foods.

Store

Avoid freezer burn by using moisture-proof zip-top plastic bags and wrap. Remove the air from bags before sealing. Store soups and stews in freezer bags, which can be placed flat and freeze quickly.

Freeze quickly

The quicker the food freezes, the better its quality once thawed. Do not crowd the freezer - arrange containers in a single layer in the freezer to allow enough room for air to circulate them so food will freeze rapidly. Slowly frozen food forms large ice crystals that may turn the food mushy.

Defrost

Defrost food in the refrigerator or the microwave. We recommend allowing enough time for the food to defrost in the refrigerator. To avoid the risk of contamination, never defrost food at room temperature.