Storage hacks to make dairy products last longer
Almost all food products are easily spoilt. If you fail to provide the perfect storage conditions for the food products, you will end up wasting a lot of food.
If you want to save your food and money, make sure that you know how to properly handle and store different types of food products.
Dairy products are among the most easily spoilt foods.
If you want to maintain the quality of these products, you have to pay attention to all the requirements to ensure that the products are healthy and safe.
So, how do you go about storing your dairy products?
Rediscover Dairy has shared the following storage hacks to help you easily get dairy in your family’s diet, at least three times a day, for less.
- Fresh milk, fresh cream, sour cream, butter, maas, buttermilk, yoghurt and many kinds of cheese can all be frozen so that they are available for much longer than the use-by-dates:
- Fresh milk freezes well, but should be defrosted in the fridge.
- Cream, sour cream, maas and buttermilk can be frozen, but are best used for cooking once defrosted.
- If you have reduced your shopping trips because of Covid-19, buy long-life dairy products that can be stored over the long term in the pantry. There’s a range of long-life milk available, as well as long-life cream.
- Glass jar cheese spreads can be kept in the pantry until they are opened, and then still have a long life in the fridge. They are not only good for snacks and sandwiches, but can be used in cheeses sauces and as toppings.
- Substitute longer-life dairy products – for instance, fermented dairy products such as buttermilk, maas, yoghurt, and kefir naturally have longer fridge shelf life than fresh dairy products, due to the activity of the gut-friendly bacteria. They can all be great substitutes for fresh milk in many baking and bread recipes. You can also easily find many delicious recipes where they are the featured wet ingredient.
- Store cheeses in a dry, airtight container in the fridge. Add a paper towel to absorb any moisture. If mould does develop on the outside of cheese, simply slice it off at a depth of 0.5 to 1cm.
- Give new life to the natural rinds of hard cheeses such as pecorino or parmesan by adding them to your winter soups while cooking. They are completely edible, and as they simmer in the broth, impart delicious umami, cheesy flavour.