Strawberry biryani is the latest bizarre combo that everyone wants to unsee. Picture from Twitter.
’Strawbiryani’ is the latest bizarre combo that everyone wants to unsee

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 1h ago

We have seen, cringed, and got over so many strange food combinations in the past year that we thought nothing could shock us anymore.

Yet another weird recipe came along the way that puzzled us again. Maybe, because it involved the much-loved breyani.

Joining the bizarre food trends bandwagon, a man from Pakistan gave his own unique spin to breyani; he added strawberries to it and also gave it a name – ‘Strawbiryani’.

He then went on to showcase his creativity through a Twitter post, and needless to say, it created quite a stir on the internet.

Going by the name Saad on the platform, he cooked a large pot of breyani in a pot and decided to place strawberries as the topmost layer for the breyani. He posted its picture on Twitter and wrote: “We made ‘Strawbiryani’ at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it.”

The tweet has gathered over 3 000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they are of different tastes.

Well, since he actually did ask for it, tweeps gave it to him without any limits. Among other things, Saad was called out on his desperation of attention-seeking. Others were just horrified at this; they did not have words to express their feelings.

“It is fruit pulav, not a biryani,” wrote one user.

“Put some ketchup on it, freeze in the freezer and then smash it,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

