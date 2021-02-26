’Strawbiryani’ is the latest bizarre combo that everyone wants to unsee

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We have seen, cringed, and got over so many strange food combinations in the past year that we thought nothing could shock us anymore. Yet another weird recipe came along the way that puzzled us again. Maybe, because it involved the much-loved breyani. Joining the bizarre food trends bandwagon, a man from Pakistan gave his own unique spin to breyani; he added strawberries to it and also gave it a name – ‘Strawbiryani’. He then went on to showcase his creativity through a Twitter post, and needless to say, it created quite a stir on the internet. Going by the name Saad on the platform, he cooked a large pot of breyani in a pot and decided to place strawberries as the topmost layer for the breyani. He posted its picture on Twitter and wrote: “We made ‘Strawbiryani’ at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it.”

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc — Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

The tweet has gathered over 3 000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people – and they are of different tastes.

Well, since he actually did ask for it, tweeps gave it to him without any limits. Among other things, Saad was called out on his desperation of attention-seeking. Others were just horrified at this; they did not have words to express their feelings.

“It is fruit pulav, not a biryani,” wrote one user.

“Put some ketchup on it, freeze in the freezer and then smash it,” commented another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Don't toy with our hearts #Strawbiryani we have enough problems with fake biryanis as it is. Hyderabadi Dum biryani is the true and one and only biryani #BiryaniBoleTohHyderabadi pic.twitter.com/h1Jj0b9WgR — Maddy🤗 (@nmanishraj) February 20, 2021