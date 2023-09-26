Struggling to fall asleep at night? Here’s what not to eat before bedtime

There’s nothing worse than tossing and turning all night and then feeling like a zombie during the day. Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for your body to function at its best throughout the day.

While there are many factors that can contribute to poor sleeping patterns, one should be mindful of what you eat and drink before you go to bed as well. Be mindful of what you eat before bedtime. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Here’s a list of foods that could be hindering your ability to fall asleep and have a good night’s rest. Caffeine and stimulants Even if you’re using it to keep you alert during the day, you certainly don’t want to use it at night.

Caffeinated beverages like coffee, tea, energy drinks, and even hot chocolate contain stimulants that can keep you awake for hours. These substances stimulate the central nervous system and can interfere with the natural sleep-wake cycle. Make sure that your last cup of coffee is at least six hours before bedtime. Spicy foods

When you eat spicy food close to bedtime, it can cause indigestion and heartburn. This leads to discomfort which does not allow you to fall asleep and which can disrupt your sleep. Spicy foods can also increase body temperature, making it challenging to fall asleep.

Spicy food can cause heartburn. Picture: Pexels Teguh Sugi High-sugar foods Step away from that bowl of ice cream! Consuming foods high in sugar stimulates the release of insulin, which can interfere with your sleep.

Sugary treats like desserts, sweets, and beverages can cause a spike and rapid drop in blood sugar levels, leading to a restless night and potential wake-ups during sleep. Avoid sweet treats late at night. Picture: Pexels Ekaterina Bolovtsova

Fatty and greasy foods When you head home late at night, it’s tempting to just grab junk food on the way. However, eating fatty and greasy foods before bed can lead to discomfort and indigestion. These foods take longer to digest, which may result in acid reflux.