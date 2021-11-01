Summer is coming: Here's how to store seasonal fruits and vegetables in warmer months

Summer is the best time of the year to enjoy a bounty of fresh fruit and vegetable. Local farmers' markets, roadside stands, and farm shop produce sections are all stocked to the brim with colourful options, all of which come together to make some of the best meals during the warm summer months.

But before we know it, summer will be over and we’ll have to say goodbye to this abundance of deliciousness. Luckily, there are a variety of ways to preserve produce so you can continue enjoying them throughout the year. Fresh fruit and vegetable require different storage methods and can be stored for various lengths of time. Some fresh produce is of better quality when not refrigerated. All storage areas should be clean and dry. Fruit and vegetable stored at room temperature should be in a cool, dry, pest-free, well-ventilated area separate from household chemicals. Here’s how you can keep some of your summer fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer period of time.

Lemons: Avoid cutting in half If you need just a squeeze of citrus juice for your recipe or drink, puncture a whole lemon with a fork or skewer instead of cutting it in half. This way, you can squeeze out what you need without drying out the entire lemon. Tomatoes

There’s nothing quite like a juicy, sweet, in-season tomato, and for that reason, it’s highly recommended you eat all you can while the getting’s good. But tomatoes also keep well when cooked down into a sauce. If you’re turned off by the idea of stirring a huge stockpot of sauce all day, you can simply simmer them down into an unseasoned tomato stew. From there, you can either can or store in zip-top bags in the freezer. If using the freezer method, store the bags flat on their sides until frozen completely. Lettuce

Prepared a bit too much lettuce for your salad? Store leftover leaves in a bowl with a paper towel on top, then seal with plastic wrap. The towel absorbs moisture, which is what turns leaves soggy and brown. Replace the towel when it becomes damp. Another trick: Sprinkle the leaves with a dash of salt, which also helps draw out extra wetness. Berries