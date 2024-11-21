Summer soups: a refreshing addition to your dining table

As the sultry South African summer looms, the collective culinary consciousness may easily take a nostalgic turn towards the winter warmth of hearty soups. However, this comforting classic is experiencing a vibrant resurgence, transforming how we perceive this age-old dish.

Chefs and food enthusiasts alike are advocating for a visionary approach — embracing the myriad flavours of seasonal ingredients to create invigorating soups that are as delightful as they are refreshing. Gone are the days filled with thick, warming broths designed solely to ward off the chill. Today’s culinary landscape encourages us to explore the dynamic pairing of local produce and innovative combinations that not only satiate the appetite but also invigorate the spirit.

SA’s rich agricultural bounty, celebrated for its diversity ranging from lush vegetables to an array of exotic fruits, serves as the perfect canvas for these summer delights. Johandré Grobler, executive chef at ANEW Hotel & Resorts, stands at the forefront of this culinary shift, championing the versatility of chilled summer soups. With a keen focus on revitalising Meatless Mondays, he underscores the importance of serving these refreshing creations at an ideal temperature of around 5 °C.

This chill enhances the fresh flavours, ensuring that each spoonful dances on the palate, refreshing our senses on the warmest of days. When it comes to summer soups, Grobler advocates steering away from heavier fare like red meats, lentils, and beans. Instead, he encourages embracing vibrant Asian-inspired broths brimming with fresh ingredients such as lemongrass, lime, ginger and chilli. This pivot opens a realm of exciting possibilities for pairing, elevating the dining experience beyond the traditional bread or flatbreads.

Consider the following unexpected yet delightful summer soups: A strawberry gazpacho dish. Picture: Timolina Chilled Greek yoghurt soup: This creamy soup pairs beautifully with sweet, pickled cucumbers, providing a refreshing crunch. Enhance it with garnishes like sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, or olives for a colourful presentation. For an added twist, serve alongside lightly turmeric-spiced tortilla crisps to bring a contrasting warmth to your palate.

Strawberry gazpacho: This sweet and tangy rendition of the classic combines strawberries with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and red pepper. A splash of balsamic vinegar and fresh basil round out the flavours. Pair it with grilled fruit skewers to explore caramelised sweetness in fruits like peaches or watermelon. Cold watermelon soup: Ideal for hot summer days, this soup finds harmony with pineapple salsa, creating a tropical delight. A sprinkle of mint amplifies the refreshing nature, making it a quintessential summery treat.

Chilled avocado and mint soup: This creamy blend of avocados, Greek yoghurt, mint, lime juice, and garlic serves as a smooth palate cleanser. Finished with olive oil and sea salt, it pairs exquisitely with the delicate textures of sushi rolls such as avo maki or salmon roses. Spicy spanspek and cucumber soup: For those who love a kick, this soup blends spanspek with cucumber and jalapeño, garnished with mint and drizzled honey for a palette of taste profiles. Pair this with stuffed avocados to complement the flavourful base.

Here are two of Chef Johandré's favourite chilled summer soup recipes. Chilled Greek yoghurt soup Ingredients

2 cups Greek yoghurt 1 cup chilled vegetable or chicken stock 1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon 2 tbsp olive oil 1 cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tbsp fresh dill or mint, chopped Salt and pepper to taste Method

In a large bowl, whisk together the Greek yoghurt, chilled vegetable or chicken stock, minced garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth. Stir in the finely chopped cucumber and fresh dill or mint. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover the mixture and refrigerate for at least one hour to allow the flavours to blend and the soup to chill.

Ladle the chilled soup into bowls and serve alongside lightly turmeric-spiced tortilla crisps, or garnish with sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes and olives. Chilled smoked aubergine soup. Picture: Supplied Chilled smoked aubergine soup Ingredients

2 large aubergines 20 ml pure olive oil 4 roasted garlic cloves (see method)

A pinch of salt 5g ground coriander 5g sumac spice

500ml chicken stock (chilled) 10g paprika Method

Grill the aubergines on the braai or griddle pan until soft and charred. Once cooked, peel off the skin and set aside to cool. Place the garlic cloves in the oven with olive oil and a pinch of salt. Roast until very soft, then peel off the skins. In a blender, combine the cooled roasted aubergines, roasted garlic, ground coriander, sumac spice and chicken stock. Blend until smooth.