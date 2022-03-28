Supper’s ready! Dinner times around the world

Mealtimes in the northern hemisphere differ drastically from those in countries in the south. They also differ from culture to culture. Individual households may have their own schedules too.
Supper time means family time for many. With long days, families tend to ‘live past each other’. The last meal time of the day may be the only leisure time some people have.
Germany
For this nation, in addition to Slovakia and Ireland, dinner time is from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Brazil
7pm to 8pm. This time suits most people since it is just after working hours.
Ukraine
Ukrainians, along with other countries in the north-east, have dinner from 7pm to 8pm.
Spain
The Spanish eat dinner from 9pm onwards. Spain is known for their late dinner time; 9pm may be too early for many.
China
This nations’ average evening mealtime is 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Netherlands
The Dutch, along with Sweden and Denmark, sit down for their evening meal at 5pm.
Finland
Finland and Norway dine at 4pm, placing them in the first spot for early dinner times.
In essence, the northern hemisphere sits down for their evening meal much earlier than the southern hemisphere. The north is much colder, so early evening meals make sense.
When travelling to another country, find out when their average dinner time is in case you want to pop into a restaurant for your evening meal.