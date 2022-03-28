Supper’s ready! Dinner times around the world

Mealtimes in the northern hemisphere differ drastically from those in countries in the south. They also differ from culture to culture. Individual households may have their own schedules too. Supper time means family time for many. With long days, families tend to ‘live past each other’. The last meal time of the day may be the only leisure time some people have.

Germany For this nation, in addition to Slovakia and Ireland, dinner time is from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Brazil 7pm to 8pm. This time suits most people since it is just after working hours. Ukraine

Ukrainians, along with other countries in the north-east, have dinner from 7pm to 8pm. Spain The Spanish eat dinner from 9pm onwards. Spain is known for their late dinner time; 9pm may be too early for many.

China This nations’ average evening mealtime is 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Netherlands

The Dutch, along with Sweden and Denmark, sit down for their evening meal at 5pm. Finland Finland and Norway dine at 4pm, placing them in the first spot for early dinner times.