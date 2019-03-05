Decedent pancakes are served on Shrove Tuesday. Pexels

Pancakes are synonymous with the advent of lent and Shrove Tuesday. Like most traditions, there is a cultural and religious significance which has become separate over the years.

Rooted in the British tradition of making and eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, it’s been passed down through the generations of South African Christian families.

Said to be a way to clear the pantry before the start of lent, families would use all the flour, eggs and dairy that they had and make the most decadent pancakes and fillings.

Bacon, apple and maple syrup pancakes. Picture by Chris Collingridge

Recipe: Bacon, apple and maple syrup pancakes.

Makes 10-12

Ingredients

1 quantity of basic pancake batter

Filling

250g bacon bits

1 large onion, chopped

3 large green apples, peeled and diced

45ml maple syrup

Method