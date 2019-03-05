Pancakes are synonymous with the advent of lent and Shrove Tuesday.
Like most traditions, there is a cultural and religious significance which has become separate over the years.
Rooted in the British tradition of making and eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, it’s been passed down through the generations of South African Christian families.
Said to be a way to clear the pantry before the start of lent, families would use all the flour, eggs and dairy that they had and make the most decadent pancakes and fillings.
Recipe: Bacon, apple and maple syrup pancakes.
Makes 10-12
Ingredients
- 1 quantity of basic pancake batter
- Filling
- 250g bacon bits
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 large green apples, peeled and diced
- 45ml maple syrup
Method
- Prepare the batter and place it in a jug. Make the pancakes in a 22cm non-stick frying pan.
- Place a generous spoonful of the filling at the base of each pancake and roll up.
- Serve warm with extra maple syrup.
- For the filling, fry the bacon in a frying pan until crispy.
- Remove and set aside.
- Add the onion to the pan and cook until soft. Add the apple and cook until soft.
- Return the bacon to the pan and add the maple syrup. Cook until all the ingredients are nicely glazed and coated with syrup.
- Note: Honey can be used in place of maple syrup.