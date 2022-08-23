Table for two? Tito Mboweni just upped his cooking game, but that’s not why we’re here

Since retiring from politics, Tito Mboweni has had more time to concentrate on things he enjoys doing like cooking. Always sharing his culinary adventures with his more 1.3 million Twitter followers, he’s developed quite the repertoire as influence extraordinaire.

That doesn’t mean that he always gets it right – quite the contrary. But in recent weeks we’ve noticed a vast improvement in the former finance minister’s cooking skills. Just a few days ago, he whipped up chicken stew and cabbage. And dare we say, it looked edible and flavoursome.

Dinner loading. I set the table. Nice. pic.twitter.com/teJlqjOOMm — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 22, 2022 What we were curious to know is who he invited over to dinner. Sharing his post after 8pm on a week night left many with questions. Tweeps were quick to pick up on this fact.

Some were convinced Mboweni wasn’t the mastermind behind the creation, while others asked if he had some help in the kitchen. Sekunomfazi endlini,you can see the kitchen is spotless.The pots are well much prepared 👌! — 🇿🇦 🅧🅞🅛🅐🅝🅘🅢🅗🅐🅑🅐🅛🅐🅛🅐🇿🇦 (@bash_shabalala) August 22, 2022

Another even commended him for staying away from the garlic and tomatoes, a hallmark of his dishes, saying: “That looks lovely. Well done. No chunks of tomato or fields of garlic. “Only thing I'd like to add is that you do have an oven. Not everything has to be boiled.”

