Tasting with the eyes: The art of plating

THE saying goes that “you eat with your eyes”. No surprises then why chefs go into such detail not just about the actual preparation of food, but how it is finally presented to you on your plate. Chefs across the world today rely on every artistic taste to ensure that their fare is a visual feast. According to historical research, food was presented in overly elaborate and ornate ways to represent wealth and one’s status in society, and today, the focus has shifted to display a chef’s creative abilities as well as enhance the customer’s overall food experience. Chefs now intimately understand people employ more than just their taste buds when consuming dishes. Below we look at the art of food plating. Why is it important? And how can you also give your meals the aesthetic boost they need? It’s important to note that you do not have to be a professionally trained chef to plate your food at home like one. Properly plating your food so it looks like a top chef prepared it, is pretty easy if you know the tips and tricks. Why is food presentation so important? Experts reveal that food presentation is just as essential to the success of a dish as its taste and flavour. They reveal that the way the food looks on the plate is what tempts people’s eyes and makes them want to taste it. So yes, food presentation is important. It can make or break a restaurant and it can turn a family dinner gathering into a great success if done right.

What are the components of good food presentation? And how do you know what to pay attention to when presenting your food?

Chef Sbu Nhleko says it's become even more important for chefs to focus on how the food is presented. Nhleko says with social media being so popular and with people sharing their meals on the internet, the pressure is on to make sure the food looks and tastes good, and the standards are upheld at all times.

Nhleko’s tips

Watch the elements on the plate.

Before you do anything, you need to think about the elements. Does everything go together? Will the flavours complement each other? Do the colours work? Will the plate look good, like a work of art? Those are the most important things you need to think about while planning your meal.

Pick the herb that will make your dish look fresh.

Garnishing has always been one of the mainstays of presenting food and it's now become as important as how the food tastes. I always say that simple is good. Simplicity helps because it reins you in and you don't go overboard. So herbs like pea shoots, thyme, rosemary all work with making your dish look fresh.

In addition to Nhleko’s tips, wikiHow says that you must limit portion sizes. They reveal that you should only fill about two-thirds of each plate with food, and the rest of the plate should be left empty.

“The negative space will provide contrast with the food, making it look more appetising. If the plate is loaded with food, the food itself won't look as visually pleasing. Keep standard serving sizes in mind and aim to serve just the right amount of each part of the dish.”

They also reveal that you should keep up with food styling trends.

“Remember that styles change within a few years or even months, so keep up to date by checking out cooking magazines, cooking or foodie websites, and cooking shows for current ideas. Complex garnishes have had their time in the spotlight, and towers or stacks of foods were all the vogue at one point, too. However, tricky, hard-to-pull-off trends tend to fade eventually, while the classic tenets of plating food so that it looks fresh, appetising, and delicious never go out of style.”