Teenage boy dies after eating the ‘One Chip Challenge’ tortilla chip

A teenage boy from Massachusetts in the US has died after eating the spicy "One Chip Challenge" chip. According to CBS News’ WBZ, the 14-year-old boy, Harris Wolobah, participated in the "One Chip Challenge”.

The chips, which have gone viral on social media, are sold individually in a package shaped like a coffin with a skull on the front. The seasoning on the single chip includes two of the hottest peppers in the world: the Carolina Reaper and the Naga Viper. The Paqui ‘One Chip Challenge’ coffin packaging. Picture: Twitter According to Paqui, the maker of the chips, website, the challenge is to “eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything. Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips."

Lois Wolobah, the young boy’s mother, told NBC Boston that her son ate the chip on Friday and then went to the school nurse with stomach pains. She said that Harris, who attended Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, Massachusetts, passed out at home that afternoon. He died in hospital later that day, she said. The boy’s father, Amos Wolobah, told WBZ that his son had “no pre-existing condition”.

According to the Boston Globe, Harris’s autopsy results are still pending, and the cause of death has not been determined. A Paqui spokesperson said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened by the death of Harris Wolobah and express our condolences to the family”. “While the Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, we have seen an increase in teen usage of the product. We care about all of our consumers and have made the decision to remove the product from shelves.