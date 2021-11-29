The 3 best ways to store fresh herbs

Every cooking enthusiast knows that few things make more of a difference in the kitchen than adding fresh herbs to your recipes. It is not only the flavour, but also the aroma and that bright pop of colour that makes dishes look and taste more delicious.

Below we look at some of the best ways you can store fresh herbs. How you store your fresh herbs can make a huge difference in how long they last. The best place to store your herbs is on the plant, but if you cannot grow your own, try these tricks. Freeze them

To preserve the fresh taste of herbs, freezing is an easy, safe, and tasty method. Experts reveal that bacteria need a temperature between 4 and 60 degrees Celius to grow, so the best way to keep food safe and bacteria-free is by freezing or refrigerating it. They also reveal that it doesn't destroy any bacteria that are present but at least they are in a dormant state. Dry them out Probably the easiest and most familiar way to preserve herbs is to dry them. This method works best for tougher, woodier herbs with a relatively low moisture content – like rosemary, oregano, and thyme.

Simply cut long stems and collect them into a loose bundle secured at the end with thread. Hang the bundle upside down until it’s completely dry, then remove the stems and store the dried foliage in an air-tight container.

Herbed butter Preparing herbed butter is an easy do-it-yourself way to preserve fresh herbs so that they are ready to be used for sautéing, spreading, or stuffing. Herbed butter is easy to make but feels utterly luxurious. To preserve herbs in butter, use either salted or unsalted butter – it is a matter of personal preference.