The 3 worst foods for your heart

The food we eat has a massive impact on our heart health. For years experts have been saying that a healthy diet and lifestyle is one of the best ways to fight cardiovascular disease and while we know that vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are all good options, what about the foods that are not so great for you? Sugar, saturated fats, and loads of salt can all increase your risk for heart disease and stroke but it is not always easy to identify the foods that contain these. So, we did the homework for you. Here are some of the worst foods for your heart. Fizzy beverages

A can of Sprite or Coke can provide the perfect pick-me-up when you are low on energy. There’s a reason for this because it is full of sugar.

According to research, this causes your blood sugar to spike, and it can also contribute to obesity, one of the leading causes of heart disease.

Soup

Soup tastes yummy, but it can be bad for your heart, especially if it is canned soup or soup from a restaurant – both of which can be loaded with sodium.

Pizza

The bad news is that most take-out pizzas are crammed with sodium, saturated fats, and loads of calories, which all raise your risk for heart disease and stroke.

The good news is you can put a healthy spin on this dish, WebMD suggests going for a thin crust and swapping out the pepperoni or sausage for vegetables. And hold off on the cheese.