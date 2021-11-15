The 5 best comfort foods to help heal your broken heart

Pain of heartbreak is tough for anyone – you can never get used to it. Life is full of the ups and downs of breakups and new relationships. Breakups are hard to overcome and leave you a bit depressed. The way that most people show their anger is by venting out on food, either by not eating or by eating too much.

While there aren’t any legit studies that show that food helps us deal with such emotions; most broken-hearted people have the instinct to binge, and we have got the best alternatives.

Pasta Pasta is food for the soul. Smother that pain in creamy, savoury spaghetti topped with some meat, and then step it down with one big beverage of your choice. You deserve it. Burger

Let’s face it. Burger is a universal food. Some people who get hurt lose their appetite. But when they choose what to eat, a burger is the best and most appropriate. And sometimes they binge eat on burgers with fries and soft drinks. Ice cream The best kind of comfort food out there is ice cream, although it is best to choose a low fat ice cream, it is said that the presence of milk in ice cream is the main reason for ice-cream being the ideal comfort food.

Wine Wash down the bitter thoughts with a glass of wine (or two). Wine hits differently when you are drinking with friends and giving them the tea on your runaway bae. Guaranteed to also give you the courage to finally block them for your peace of mind. Chocolate