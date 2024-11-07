The alarming scale of food waste in South Africa and how to combat it

South Africa is facing an alarming food waste crisis. Every year, an estimated 16.7 million tonnes of food is wasted across the country. Shockingly, this amount of food could feed around 40 million people, a staggering number when we consider that 63.5% of households in South Africa are affected by food insecurity.

This means millions of people go hungry daily, while perfectly edible food ends up in landfills. Globally, food loss and waste are growing concerns. The United Nations (UN) estimated that 828 million people will be affected by hunger in 2021, while 1.6 billion tonnes of food are wasted annually worldwide. Of this, 1.3 billion tonnes are still edible. In South Africa alone, 10 million tonnes of food are wasted every year, accounting for a third of the 31 million tonnes produced annually in the country.

According to the South African Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), 45% of food waste in South Africa occurs during production, processing, and packaging. Food waste is not caused by a single factor but rather by a combination of drivers, including: Planning meals ahead can prevent overbuying and wasting food.Picture: Sarah Chai /pexels Urbanisation and food demand: As cities expand, so too does the demand for food. This puts pressure on agricultural systems to produce more, often leading to surplus and waste.

Dietary shifts: With urbanisation comes a transition to more resource-intensive diets, such as those high in meat and processed foods, which have higher rates of waste along the supply chain. Globalisation and trade: The increase in processed goods, supermarkets, and international competition has led to inefficiencies in the food system, particularly in packaging and distribution. In South Africa, fruits, vegetables, and cereals account for 70% of all food wastage. Much of this waste happens during the earlier stages of the food supply chain, particularly during post-harvest processing.

For instance, 2 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables are discarded annually for purely cosmetic reasons, despite being nutritionally intact. Food waste across income levels Food waste is an issue seen across all socio-economic levels but its causes and quantities differ. Research conducted in Rustenburg, North West Province, found that food waste as a percentage of total household waste varied significantly by income:

Composting food scraps can mitigate the volume of waste sent to landfills.Picture: Ron Lach/pexels Low-income areas: 27% of total waste Middle-income areas: 13% of total waste High-income areas: 17% of total waste

This data shows that food waste is a universal problem, but it’s more pronounced in low-income households, where waste typically stems from inadequate refrigeration and storage solutions. Food waste doesn’t just contribute to hunger, it has serious environmental consequences. This waste also represents a loss of the water, energy, and resources used to produce, transport, and package the food. When food rots in landfills, it produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

The FAO estimates that food loss and waste contribute approximately 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In South Africa, where landfills are nearing capacity, reducing food waste is crucial not only for the environment but also for the country’s long-term sustainability. Solutions to reduce food waste:

Change household food storage habits Proper storage is one of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce food waste at home. Incorrect storage leads to premature spoilage, which accounts for a significant portion of household waste. Store perishable items like dairy, meat, and vegetables in the correct areas of the fridge.

Carol Guedes, Head of Sales at LG Electronics South Africa, advised that “storing food in the right spots at the right temperature can drastically prolong freshness, reducing waste.” Separate fruits and vegetables Some fruits produce ethylene gas, which can cause nearby vegetables to spoil faster. Keep them in separate drawers to extend their shelf life.

Don’t overfill your fridge Overloading your fridge restricts air circulation, leading to uneven cooling and quicker spoilage. Leave enough space for air to flow freely. Support local and seasonal foods

Buying local and seasonal produce helps reduce the environmental impact of transporting food over long distances and supports your local economy. Seasonal produce is often fresher and lasts longer, reducing the likelihood of spoilage. Meal planning and smart shopping Meal planning is an essential tool for reducing food waste. By planning your meals for the week, you can create a shopping list that ensures you only buy what you need. This reduces the chances of overbuying and wasting food.

Use leftovers creatively Leftovers are often thrown away because people don’t know how to repurpose them. Get creative with your leftovers—turn last night’s dinner into a new meal or freeze items for future use. Composting

If food waste is inevitable, composting is a great way to ensure that it doesn’t end up in a landfill. Composting organic waste, such as fruit and vegetable scraps, can reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and create nutrient-rich soil for gardening. Retailers and suppliers can: Donate surplus food