Tea has always been complex and understanding the “Art of Tea” can be a difficult thing to do until you start exploring it a bit by bit. I say this because there are many misunderstandings, controversies and ambiguities around the world of tea and tea making which makes one a bit confused with a lot of things.

From how to make the perfect cup of tea to how you should be drinking it? These are some of the factors that influence one's understanding when it comes to its traditions.

Speaking to the experts at Carmién Tea they said tea has always been seen as a comforting drink and many a problem has been fixed over a cup of tea but tea, however, is no longer just tea.

They said the world-wide trend towards health and fitness has increased the popularity of herbal infusions, including rooibos.

“Rooibos, apart from being unique to South Africa, is rich in antioxidants which helps fight free radical damage, promoting health on a cellular level. Like coffee shops, dedicated tea shops and tea bars are now showing up, offering popular, caffeine free rooibos versions of espressos, lattes and red cappuccinos,” they said.

Tea expert, Jessica Bonin of Lady Bonin's Tea Parlour said tea is the second largest consumed beverage in the world, next to water. That coffee drinkers will argue this, but it relates specifically to overall worldwide consumption and countries like Germany, China and India are the top contenders.

She said tea has so many incredible applications, flavours and methods of consumption, that it can be enjoyed throughout the day, and at any time of the day depending on what you choose to drink.

“Every tea has a purpose and it can fulfill them all. This is a great driver of teas increasing popularity,” said Bonin.