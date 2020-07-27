The best and worst foods to cook on a grill

With the cold season in full force, there's nothing quite like cooking food over an open flame.

You are guaranteed great food, plus the warmth of the braai keeps you nice and cosy.

It is a universal truth: Grilling makes food taste good. It does not matter what you put on there, it will smell and taste amazing.

A charcoal grill is the go-to option when you are with family because it allows you to continue interacting with your loved ones while preparing the food you will eat.

And since most grilled meals are casual and share-friendly, grilling is perfect for a family afternoon. They are also great for smaller budgets and when you have got time to wait for the coals, but there is more to clean up and things can get dirty.