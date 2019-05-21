The right drink makes your sushi taste even better!

Eating sushi can be thirsty work, especially when you are not sure what to order from the drinks menu.



Learning how to best pair your beverages with your meal can make for a great dining experience. We spoke to a sushi chef, Velile Mpontshane, about different beverages you can have with your sushi.





White Wine





A great glass of wine can be the perfect addition to any tasty sushi meal. Fish pairs very well with a white wine because fish has a lighter taste. Foods that are lighter do better with a white wine, since it is finer.





Beer





It’s not only wine that goes well with sushi – don’t rule out ordering a craft beer. Try a yeast-heavy beer with body because its carbonation complements a great sushi.





Jasmine Tea





Any green tea pairs well with sushi. Jasmine tea has green tea as its base. Try sipping a glass of tea between bites of sushi and savour the taste.





Gin and tonic



