The best breakfast dishes you can make in an air fryer

You know they say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? Whether you agree or not, we have some air fryer breakfast ideas to make it the most delicious meal of the day. Many people are falling in love with air fryers these days because they can recreate some classic favourites.

An air fryer is about the size of a toaster oven and can be used for all kinds of recipes, from meat main courses to roasted vegetables and more. A major plus of the air fryer is that it does not require all of the heat and cooking time of a full-size oven. If you own one or are thinking of owning one, here are some breakfast ideas that you can make in it.

If you are a lover of crispy bacon, then the air fryer will be perfect for you. Air-fried bacon is extra crispy and a much healthier option than pan-frying as it reduces excess fat. Only add a single layer of bacon to the air fryer to ensure even cooking. Cinnamon rolls. Picture: Pexels Cinnamon rolls You see those refrigerated cinnamon rolls you usually bake in the oven? They can be just as easily (and slightly more deliciously) made in your air fryer. Just separate the individual rolls, place them in your air fryer, and cook at 177ºC for eight to nine minutes. Then just top those beautiful buns with frosting, and enjoy.

Frittatas are easy to make. Picture: Pexels Shameel Mukkath Frittata Frittatas are easy to make using a cake pan that fits in the air fryer basket. Switch up the ingredients to suit your taste. Breakfast burritos are the ultimate portable morning meal. Picture: Pexels Burritos

Breakfast burritos are the ultimate portable morning meal, and they’re easy to make in the air fryer. Just roll scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese into a flour tortilla and cook it in the air fryer. Try to avoid adding wet ingredients like salsa or sliced tomato before cooking as excess moisture may result in less crispy burritos. There was a time when a toasted sandwich maker was a kitchen staple, but your air fryer might do the job just as well. Picture: Pexels Yaw Ansukyeremeh Toasted sandwiches There was a time when a toasted sandwich maker was a kitchen staple, but your air fryer might do the job just as well. It should produce a nice crispy sandwich without squeezing out the fillings, the way toasted sandwich makers sometimes do.