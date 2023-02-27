The best breakfast foods to energise your day

Eating breakfast will not only satisfy your hunger but fuel your body as well. However, not all foods can make you feel full long enough and provide energy throughout the day.

To help you pick the right kinds of products, here is a list of the best breakfast foods to boost your energy. Eggs are a superfood. Picture: Pexels/Jane Doan Eggs Eggs are a superfood. This means that they pack a lot of health benefits. One of the many benefits of eggs is that they are a good source of energy. To begin with, eggs are loaded with protein, which provides a steady source of energy.

One of the amino acids present in eggs is leucine, which stimulates energy production by breaking down fat to produce energy. Additionally, eggs are rich in vitamin B, which helps in breaking down food for energy. Traditional oatmeal has many health benefits, besides being quick to make. Picture: Jéshoots/Pexels Oatmeal Traditional oatmeal has many health benefits, besides being quick to make. To add some extra flavour and goodness, adding fruit such as blueberries, and a cut-up apple or banana is a good option. You can also add spices such as nutmeg and cinnamon, sunflower seeds, and collagen powder.

Sprinkling nuts into oatmeal such as cut almonds, walnuts, or pecans can add an extra crunch to your morning meal. Other extras may include raisins, chia seeds, honey, and peanut butter to add to your morning porridge. Oats are a great source of carbs and fibre, which means they will keep you feeling full longer than other sugary breakfast options. Not only will an apple a day keep the doctor away, but it will also give you a powerful push of energy. Picture: John Finkelstein/Pexels Apples

Almonds contain a handful of healthy nutrients like fibre, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. Almonds have been proven to be of great help, especially for those who are trying to maintain their blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Almond butter is made from almonds, and as such, it is expected that you reap the same health benefits. Almond butter, just like any other butter, can be consumed with bread or whatever you feel like. From magnesium and copper to protein and zinc, pumpkin seeds offer it all. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels Pumpkin seeds