Eggs are essential in almost every baked good, but what happens if you are allergic or don’t eat eggs at all but would like to bake some goodies? Fortunately, there are plenty of egg alternatives. Aquafaba is the most popular one that most discerning foodies go for.

Aquafaba is the liquid that's left when you boil chickpeas or beans in water.

You can either do it yourself or use the water that you get from a store-brought can.

It's a really good substitute and works well in meringues, macarons, icing and also savoury food like mayonnaise.

According to culinary scientist, Jessica Gavin the most common reasons people look for egg substitutes are allergies, those following a vegan diet, personal health, perhaps you ran out, or just plain curiosity.

Below is a handy guide by Gavin on how to use the egg substitutes.

Bananas.

Banana

If you’ve got some ripe bananas on your counter, you can use them as a replacer. Mashed bananas contain starches and fibers that help with binding.

Uses: Creates moist and dense textures in muffins, brownies, quick bread, cakes, pancakes, and waffles.

Tofu

Tofu is a nutritional powerhouse made from soybeans, and besides being a plant-based protein source, silken tofu can also be used in baking.

Uses: Denser baked goods like quick bread, cookies, cakes, and brownies.

Nuts.

Nuts

Grind up some nuts to make almond butter, peanut butter or cashew butter for adding to recipes. Since there’s a lot of protein and fat, the thick spread isn’t the best contender for lighter cakes.

Uses: Items that don’t have a delicate crumb like cookies, brownies, and pancakes.

Apple sauce

Applesauce can also be an egg replacer from any type of apple puree.

Uses: Quick bread, muffins, cakes, pancakes, waffles. The product may be more heavy and wet, depending on the recipe.

Yoghurt.

Yoghurt

If dairy can be added to the recipe, regular or Greek yogurt are excellent egg substitutes due to the protein and fat.

Uses: Cakes, muffins, quick breads, pancakes, and waffles.