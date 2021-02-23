The best Instagram chefs to follow for your food inspiration

Instagram can be used for many things, from catching up with friends to sharing beautiful pictures, but for us food enthusiasts it is also a tool for finding amazing meal ideas. The key is in knowing which accounts to follow for recipes that not only look but taste good. It can be tricky but you are bound to never run out of great recipe ideas to test your culinary horizons if you find the best. These five Instagrammers offer a variety of meals and treats that you might enjoy.

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

Jan van der Westhuizen, who grew up on a dairy farm in Mpumalanga, is South Africa's first Michelin-star chef. Van der Westhuizen’s parents ran a guest farm and catering service.

As a child, he helped them prepare some of the meals. This laid the foundation for the chef’s love for food and cooking, which recently earned his restaurant, JAN, in the south of France, its first Michelin star, which is a rating of fine dining quality.

His Instagram is filled with delectable food and stories behind the recipes. His restaurant, JAN, has made him popular in the culinary world.

Siba Mtongana

Siba Mtongana, is a multi-award-winning food writer and media personality who is known for her award-winning cookbooks and food-focused television shows.

Mtongana has been seen making big moves lately. In November, she launched a cookbook for kids titled Let’s Cook in collaboration with her son Lonwabo.

In December, Mtongana opened her first Cape Town restaurant at Sun International’s 5-star Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront. That is not all, she was also dubbed a “global food goddess” by Tatler Malaysia last year, and was recognised by Harvard University.

Lufuno Sinthumule

Lufuno Sinthumule, is one of the best chefs in the country and is known for his South African inspired cuisine which he promotes on his YouTube channel called Cooking with Funi.

Chantel Dartnall

Chantel Dartnall is a globally acclaimed chef, having been named the best female chef in the world in 2017 at the prestigious The Best Chef Lady Awards in Poland.

Dartnall is the owner and head chef of Restaurant Mosaic in Elandsfontein near Pretoria which is, unfortunately, closing its doors in late March after 15 years in business, but you can still follow her for amazing recipes.

Her restaurant has been listed among the top 100 restaurants in the world for some time and is acclaimed for its expansive but carefully curated wine cellar, having won numerous awards as one of the best wine cellars in the world.

Lentswe Bhengu

Lentswe Bhengu is a South African celebrity chef and television personality known for his appearances on several food-themed shows.

Born and raised in KwaZulu-Natal, Bhengu always expressed a keen interest in food and dining. He has been cooking since he was 8 years old, following his mother around the kitchen.

In 2010, Bhengu exchanged his suit and tie for a chef jacket when he enrolled at the prestigious The Culinary Academy in the Cape Winelands. During the lockdown, he has been whipping up delicious recipes that you can also try.