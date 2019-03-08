The BOCCA Pizzette. Picture by Hein van Tonder

Bree Street is a treasure trove of food and drink hotspots in Cape Town that you should check out. So next time you’re in the CBD, take a casual stroll down Bree Street, wander pass the well-known names and keep an eye out because there are always new eateries popping up.

Bocca

Bites & Pizzette dishes. Picture by Hein van Tonder

Recently Bocca changed hands and is under new management, this has elevated both the dining experience and the menu.

It’s an authentic taste of Italy, right in the heart of Cape Town.

Pasta is a staple, but the pizza is really authentically prepared and delicious. If you can’t for whatever reason devour the entire pizza, they have recently introduced the pizette. It’s rolled by hand, as is the large pizzas but the pizzette is about 16cm and you can order variations that is perfect for sharing at your table.

Folk Coffee Anthropology

If you’re eating alone, or sharing a meal with a friend this is a great option. If you’re looking for alone time you can browse the books at Folk Coffee Anthropology, grab a cup of coffee, a light meal or a something more substantial.

The Chilli Con Carne is delicious, not too spicy (but you can ask to turn up the heat) and it served with guacamole, sour cream and cheddar.

The tortilla is crispy perfection. Vegetarians should try the cauliflower steaks.

La Tête

Madeleines and coffee at La Tête. Picture from Facebook

Brothers Giles and James Edwards has perfected the farm to table concept.

La Tête is a contemporary bistro experience that you’ll be gushing about for a while afterwards.

The ox heart is a great option for dinner, the portion won’t dissapoint if you’re hungry and there’s something quite homely about this dish.

The madeleines are well known as the best dessert, they are irrestisable! The menu changes regularly but there will always be a hearty meal on offer.

Seabreeze Fish & Shell

If you’re in Cape Town you must have seafood and the SeaBreeze Fish & Shell is a contemporary eatery that will not dissapoint.

If you like the traditional fish and chips that is on offer as well but why not spoil yourself with their oysters, prawns or yellowtail.

These guys love seafood and it shows on the menu and the plate. There seafood is always fresh, check out their Facebook page for more mouth watering seafood inspiration.



