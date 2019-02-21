Cannabis-infused products have become popular ever since the Constitutional Court ruled that dagga was legal for private use in September last year.
And in the culinary world it’s already growing rapidly and chefs are starting to be on the front line infusing cannabis to add an edge to their fine dining cuisine.
If you’re one of the people who would like to try out a few cannabis-infused dishes at the comfort of your own home but don’t know where you can find inspiration, you can follow these chefs.
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, savvy innovators are discovering different approaches to consuming flower. Since smoking can be a turnoff, companies are finding new ways to maintain the natural purity and potency of the raw cannabis plant. Among those companies is @raflowerbrands. 🌿 Launching in February 2019, RA’ has developed a proprietary “micro-dehydration” process that allows the company to activate the cannabis flower in its natural form without using an extraction method. This process allows them to preserve the healing terpenes and cannabinoids that make cannabis strains so unique. Because RA’ is so easy to cook with, you can incorporate the powder into different recipes. 🌿 IMPORTANT: If you are allergic to raw cannabis flower or have a sensitivity to certain terpenes, please consult with your healthcare professional before consuming this product to avoid allergic reactions! 🌿 Click the blog link in my bio to read more and discover 3 recipes using RA’ ✨ #sponsored
Jamie Evans aka The Herb Somm
Evans is a cannabis blog and lifestyle brand that is focused on the gourmet side of the industry. She is a writer who specialises in cannabis, CBD, food, recipes, wine, and the canna-culinary world.
Looks kinda familiar? Welp, that’s part of the process of perfecting the thing ☺️. Practice makes perfect.and inspires new ideas! Like this infused black sesame & garlic tahini sauce! 🙌🏾 #falafel #matbucha #blacksesame #tahinisauce #cannabisinfused #cbd #health #wellness
Andrea Drummer aka The Canna Queen
Chef Andrea Drummer began her cannabis culinary career in 2012 and was recently name 1 of 10 Top Cannabis Chefs in L.A.
Chocolate | Cherry | Coffee | 5mg CBD
Chris Sayegh aka The Herbal Chef
Sayegh launched The Herbal Chef in 2015, staging private cannabis dinners. He once appeared at the National Restaurant Association conference in Chicago, speaking about cannabis cuisine and the edibles market.