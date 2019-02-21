Chefs are starting to be on the front line infusing cannabis to make tasty fine dining.

Cannabis-infused products have become popular ever since the Constitutional Court ruled that dagga was legal for private use in September last year. And in the culinary world it’s already growing rapidly and chefs are starting to be on the front line infusing cannabis to add an edge to their fine dining cuisine.

If you’re one of the people who would like to try out a few cannabis-infused dishes at the comfort of your own home but don’t know where you can find inspiration, you can follow these chefs.

Jamie Evans aka The Herb Somm

Evans is a cannabis blog and lifestyle brand that is focused on the gourmet side of the industry. She is a writer who specialises in cannabis, CBD, food, recipes, wine, and the canna-culinary world.

Andrea Drummer aka The Canna Queen

Chef Andrea Drummer began her cannabis culinary career in 2012 and was recently name 1 of 10 Top Cannabis Chefs in L.A.

Chris Sayegh aka The Herbal Chef

Sayegh launched The Herbal Chef in 2015, staging private cannabis dinners. He once appeared at the National Restaurant Association conference in Chicago, speaking about cannabis cuisine and the edibles market.