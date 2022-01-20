The Cape Wine Auction is back after being cancelled last year

Lovers of fine things, brace yourselves for the Cape Wine Auction, one of the world’s most renowned charity wine auctions. The Cape Wine Auction is back at the luxurious Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch on February 12 after being cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The auction is about uniting the wine industry to raise money for education. “We are delighted to announce that the Cape Wine Auction will roar back to life this year with passion and purpose and continue to help thousands of children. “Thanks to the big-heartedness of our attendees, donors and sponsors, thousands of children have had hot meals, caring teachers, emotional support, and the courage to dream.

“This extraordinary generosity in the past has delivered some of the best quality auction lots anywhere in the world, which in turn have generated funds for where it matters most: edification through education,” says Raymond Ndlovu, Chairman of the Cape Wine Auction Trust. So far, five Cape Wine Auction lots have been confirmed to be part of this year’s auction. These include the Pebbles Best Of British – a unique collection of experiences for sport lovers consisting of accommodation and a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience; A Dominican Republic Golfing Holiday with one week’s accommodation for four at the beautiful Golf Villa 8 at the 5-star Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic;