Time spent in the kitchen doesn't need to be boring!



So if you’re one of the people who spends half of his or her life in the kitchen, cooking and preparing amazing dishes, here arethree cool kitchen gadgets you will love, that’s if you do not have any of them as yet.





Blaumann 500ml Whistling Milk Pot - R251 (Loot.co.za)





Blaumann Cookware is an investment that will prove its worth every time you use it. Exclusively designed encapsulated base provides superior heat conductivity and even heat distribution to meet the demands of gourmet chefs everywhere. When properly cared for, your Blaumann Stainless Steel Cookware will last your long-time and pleasure. Whether you are a serious gourmet, a regular entertainer, or cooking for the family, no other piece of cookware performs with the versatility. It is a kitchen essential, working hard from morning until night, and Blaumann offers a broad assortment of sizes to fit all needs. The milk does not flow out anymore and no more burnt milk on the bottom of the casserole.





Milex Power Aifryer XL (5.6 Litres) - R1,999 (Loot.co.za)





The Milex Power Airfryer XXXL is an amazing 7-in-1 Airfryer with a massive 5.6-litre capacity. The Airfryer boasts a rapid hot air technology which gives you the opportunity to cook your fried favourites in a healthier manner. You can now cook your food in minutes without having to use any oils! This Milex Airfryer makes use of Copper-Tech, which is a non-stick technology that allows you to cook without having to use butter, oil and other non-stick baking chemicals.





Kenwood Chef Sense XL Kitchen Machine (KVL6010T) - R6,556 (Loot.co.za)



