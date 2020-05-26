The creative burgers we loved from Twitter Cookout

Whether you are cooking burgers on the grill or frying them in a pan, there are methods you can use to make them juicier, flavourful, and presentable.

When it comes to food, the experience you deliver does not begin with the first bite but it starts with first glance. Hence the way you present your food is just as important as the way you prepare it so that you can catch people’s attention and capture their hearts.

The Twitter Cookout is a new concept where people cook meals at the comfort of their own homes and share them with other users merely to connect and to be inspired.

The Twitter Cookout takes place every Friday using the hashtag #TwitterCookOut but the dish that will be cooked is decided on a Tuesday. The most popular responses are tallied up and a decision is made on what people will be cooking and that is shared for everyone to get all their ingredients for the cookout.

Co-founder of the concept, chef, and entrepreneur, Ndumiso Mncwabe said that the Twitter Cookout is a cookout in its traditional form, but since we’re all under lockdown, it’s a cookout in the comforts of our own homes.