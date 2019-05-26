A flexitarian diet limits meat and animal products and increases the intake of nutritious plant-based foods. Pexels

The flexitarian diet has been on the rise gaining traction in many parts of the U.S in recent years, but what is this diet all about and how can one adopt it? Scientists believe that if you adopt a flexitarian diet you will be combating climate change, reducing pollution and promoting food sustainability.

Speaking to health expert, Vanessa Ascencao she said the flexitarian diet is a lifestyle change aimed at people who want to eat healthier.

Ascencao said a flexitarian diet limits meat and animal products and increases the intake of nutritious plant-based foods and that it is more flexible than vegetarian or vegan diets and does not focus on calories.

She also added that it also promotes eating more fruits, vegetables and legumes, while limiting processed and sugary foods.

Below is a breakdown by Ascencao on how you can go about becoming a flexitarian, its health benefits and which foods to eat.

How to become a flexitarian.

Instead of heavy breakfasts, consider a bowl of oatmeal topped with nuts or avocado toast with a sprinkle of chia seeds.

Find foods that can replace meat in dishes such as beans, chickpeas or lentils and consider swapping half of your meat or chicken in your meal with it.

If you love burgers, consider swapping from beef to quinoa or make your stir fry with more vegetables than chicken.

Studies have shown that green tea helps promote anti-aging, fight disease and boost vitality.

Health benefits of a flexitarian diet.

Eating healthy will help maintain a healthy weight.

A diet rich in fibre and healthy fats has been proven to help improve heart health.

Eating a predominantly plant-based diet is high in fibre and may help prevent and manage diabetes.

Fruits, vegetables and healthy fats all contain nutrients and antioxidants that may help counter chronic disease and infections including cancer.

Foods to eat.

Fruits and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, green leafy vegetables, brussel sprouts, carrots, squash, peas, sweet potatoes, apples, oranges, berries and grapes.

Proteins such as beans, chickpeas, legumes and lentils.

Healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, almonds, flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, avocados and consider supplementing with the purest omega 3.

Limited animal protein such as free range eggs, organic poultry or meat and wild-caught, sustainable fish.

Herbs and spices such as basil, turmeric, oregano, thyme, mint, garlic or ginger.

