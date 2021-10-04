The foods you should eat to cool down in hot weather

When you are spending scorching spring or summer days outside, it is pretty standard to rely on icy cold beverages and popsicles to beat the heat. But, according to health experts, there are better (and equally delicious) ways to cool down from the inside out: cooling foods for the body.

Milk Drinking a glass of cold milk with honey, early in the morning on an empty stomach helps lower the body temperature for the rest of the day.

Peppers Yes, you read that right. In the past year, I learned that chilli pepper has the effect of making your body think you are "overheating", so when you sweat while eating spicy food, this allows you to lower your internal temperature. Cucumber

"Cool as a cucumber" – heard that one, right? Cucumbers instantly hydrate the body and bring down the body heat. Snack on them as a salad or with your favourite dip. There is no wrong way to consume them. Fish Health experts reveal that to boost the protein content in your diet, without depending on the meats, turn to fish. Rich in good fatty acids, they say fish makes for a tasty alternative. So since it generates less heat on consumption, you won't feel sluggish and uncomfortably full, a feeling that we usually associate with having chicken and meat dishes.

Watermelon A great hot-weather super fruit and the perfect thirst quencher, watermelon is essentially 90%, water which makes you feel full and stay hydrated. It is also a great substitute for those with a sweet tooth, as the natural sugars can satisfy the craving. This low-calorie snack is also packed with minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins. Onions

You may be surprised to read this, but experts also reveal that raw onions actually have cooling properties. They note that onions help replenish the electrolytes in the body, due to the presence of a high amount of potassium and sodium in them, and, furthermore, they contain oils that help regulate the temperature of the body and should be consumed on hot days to enjoy their cooling effects. Coconut water Most people that I know do not really like coconut water, but this is the go-to drink when it is hot. Coconut water is full of natural electrolytes and gives your body an instant boost, especially when you are exhausted after a long day out in the heat.