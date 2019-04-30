Fruit salads are not just for hot summer days!
As the nights get longer and the days cooler, it is essential to make sure that you and your family are getting as many of the right vitamins and nutrients as possible, to keep you healthy this season.
Seasonal produce is a great way to ensure that you are getting the health benefits of a variety of different fruits, and they are great for a tasty treat too.
So, adjust your menus and add some of these lovely autumn fruit produce and introduce new fresh and flavoursome flavours to your plate like apples, figs, grapes, naartjies, pawpaws, pears, plums, quinces and watermelon etc.
If you need ideas on how to go about using the above produce to make a great salad, here are some few ideas on how you can go about.
Thai Granny Smith Apple and Chicken Salad recipe.
Sweet. Sour. Spicy. Crunchy. Yum. Our Thai granny smith apple and chicken salad will have you coming back for more EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. And it's packed with so much goodness. It's a take on our traditional thai green mango salad which is insanely good, but we think the crunch and sour flavour of the granny smiths makes this a notch better. Granny smiths are great for so much more than apple pie, we hope you'll try this recipe out, it's soooooooooo good. 2 granny smith apples, julienned 1 cup coriander leaves 1 cup mint leaves ½ red onion, thinly sliced 3 shallots, chopped 500g chicken breast, grilled and shredded ½ cup cashew nuts, chopped Dressing 100ml lime juice 1 tsp sesame oil 3 tsp fish sauce ¼ cup @csrsugar Caster Sugar 2 Birdseye chillies, chopped 2 teaspoons black sesame seeds Place the apple, coriander, mint, red onion, shallots, chicken and cashew nuts in a large bowl. Lightly toss to evenly combine all the ingredients. To make the dressing, combine all the dressing ingredients in a small jar. Shake until well combined, and the sugar has dissolved slightly. Pour onto the salad and toss well to combine. #thaisalad #thaifood #thaiapplesalad #applesalad #freshmint #freshcoriander #chilli #cashewnuts #greeneating #cleaneating #thaicuisine #greenapples #grannysmithapples #grannysmith #sydneyfoodsisters
Strawberry Arugula Salad with Watermelon and Feta recipe.
This super simple strawberry, arugula, feta and watermelon salad with a quick balsamic dressing melds so perfectly together it creates a total flavor explosion. It’s smooth, it’s crunchy, it’s fresh, it has bite. And it lets every one of your senses know that baby, summer is on its way. Tap my profile for the recipe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ https://www.foodiecrush.com/craving-strawberry-watermelon-spring-salad/ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #foodiecrush #fruitsalad #salad #arugula #strawberries #watermelon #springisintheair #springsalad #summersalad #watermelonsalad #arugulasalad #strawberrysalad #eeeeeats #thefeedfeed #feedfeed #instasalad #huffposttaste #healthysalad
Little Jam Pear Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette recipe.
the salad of all salads is now up on the blog, this Little Gem Pear Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette! 🥬🍐 . . you MUST give this one a try - it's seriously amazing. 🤤 crunchy, slightly sweet, salty, savory, satisfying, and might I humble brag here. GORGEOUS. 😍 link in profile for the recipe 👩🏻💻 . . tell me - who's putting this on their must-make list?! 🙋🏻♀️ . . . . #spiralizer #spiralized #healthysalad #saladrecipes #pearsalad #walnuts #buzzfeast #feedfeed #wholefoodie #food4thought https://inspiralized.com/little-gem-pear-salad-with-walnut-vinaigrette/
Creamy Grape Salad recipe.
Grape Salad 🍇 🍇 Recipe Here (copy and paste it!) 🍇 🍇 https://sweetandsavorymeals.com/grape-salad-recipe/ 🍇 🍇 #sweetandsavorymeals #easyrecipes #easydinner #easymeals #foodblogger #instalike #food #foodstagram #foodblog #foodvideo #foodphotography #foodie #yummy #yumm #yummyfood #yummylicious #yummyinmytummy #buzzfeedfoods #dinnerideas #cookingvideo #foodlover #salad #grapes #grapesalad #pictureoftheday
