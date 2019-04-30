The fruits of the season that make for a great salad. Pexels

Fruit salads are not just for hot summer days! As the nights get longer and the days cooler, it is essential to make sure that you and your family are getting as many of the right vitamins and nutrients as possible, to keep you healthy this season.

Seasonal produce is a great way to ensure that you are getting the health benefits of a variety of different fruits, and they are great for a tasty treat too.

So, adjust your menus and add some of these lovely autumn fruit produce and introduce new fresh and flavoursome flavours to your plate like apples, figs, grapes, naartjies, pawpaws, pears, plums, quinces and watermelon etc.

If you need ideas on how to go about using the above produce to make a great salad, here are some few ideas on how you can go about.

