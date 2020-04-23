The healthy snacks that won't ruin your diet

Sticking to a diet can be difficult. Resisting the urge to reach for that burger, chips or sweets when you're hit with a snack craving, can make a big difference to your health and your body.

Dietitian Bernice Venter says that the feeling brought by our cravings for snacks, is sometimes related to our eating behaviours and is often related to our hunger gene.

Crackers and cheese. Picture: Supplied

“There is a gene in your DNA that affects your leptin (a hormone that helps regulate and alter long-term food intake and energy expenditure) sensitivity. This is the gene that tells you when you are full, and if it doesn’t work properly, you may always feel hungry and tend to overeat," says Venter.

Venter added that there are important questions you need to ask yourself before you rush to the fridge you get your snack fix.

"Before you snack, ask yourself: why do I feel like a snack? There are many reasons why you may feel peckish, but believe it or not, hunger is generally near the bottom of the list. Do not make snacks as big as your main meals and plan to include snacks as part of your overall calorie intake. If you are going to snack on an ongoing basis, consider changing your habits to eating five small meals for the day, of which the snack is one,” says Venter.