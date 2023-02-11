The hospitality industry mourns the death of chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane

Acclaimed culinary connoisseur and entrepreneur Tebello Motsoane aka Tibz has died. Motsoane’s influence in the culinary industry over his many years of cooking was immeasurable.

The news of his passing broke on social media on Saturday morning, sending shock waves across the country. Motsoane was shot along with his long-time friend and rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night. In his interviews when asked what food means to him, he said: “Sitting at the table is always an opportunity to connect, most of us come from different parts of the country and when we share a table to enjoy a meal, we are sharing our past and present experiences.” Before his transition to being a chef, the Katlehong born was in the music business and ran a company called Showlove, one of South Africa’s longest-running hip hop events companies.

ShowLove styled itself as “The Creators of Cool”, and has been setting trends and building brands since 2006. Musician Chad Saaiman took to social media to express his heartbreak over the passing of Motsoane. He tweeted: “In the period of 2011 to 2015 I lived in JHB and for part of that time Tibz managed my career. We dropped an album Cinema together. Some called it a collaboration of 2 like-minded individuals.

“I learned so much from him, about how to understand what people want, and how they respond to what we give them as artists and creatives. “We spoke for hours about music, branding, fashion, food and as many topics that he excelled in. He saw great things in me that I still had to learn how to see in myself. “A man who always landed on his feet. A man who was so fluid and adaptable that no matter in which direction he chose to go, he did it with style, class and conviction. A true gentleman.

“I remember last seeing Tibz on the night I got engaged, and was so excited to tell him and introduce him to Savanah. A true legend has left us.” Tibzy 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Q9icEMRj85 — Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) February 11, 2023 Chefs, industry professionals, and fans inspired by the life of Motsoane are mourning a great loss as tributes have come in from across the country. Co-founder of AuthentiQ Bar & Restaurant Ndumiso Mncwabe took to his Instagram account to express his sadness over the loss of Motsoane. Mncwabe was one of the people who were with him before his death.

"I would have never thought this was our last fcuken drink bro. Rest easy bro, rest easy" he wrote. Fulu_Manyuha wrote: This is just too terrible to wake up to! So talented. So young. So authentic both gentlemen. Taken away so brutally. "This is such devastating news. Rest easy AKA Kiernan Jaryd Forbes and Tebello Tibz Motsoane. Condolences to their families!"