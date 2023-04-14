The humble avo catches strays following Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana saga

Avocados are one of the most controversial foods out there – people seem to have strong feelings about them, whether they love them or hate them. This was evident in comments to a post by the now-deactivated Twitter account @ZacMoseLane.

Earlier this week, @ZacMoseLane tweeted: “(laughing face emoji). To think Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha are in this mess just because of bloody [email protected]#%n avocados. I hate those things.” The post quickly went viral with tweeps defending the fruit, while others agreed with @ZacMoseLane that “they deserve all this smoke because they are horrible”. One user commented: “Okay my counsel we agree on everything about these two, but why is my favourite fruit facing defamation of character now?”

@ZacMoseLane replied: “(laughing face emoji) It’s because of them the good Dr. is in this mess.” Twitter post by @ZacMoseLane. Picture: Twitter/Screenshot Another user commented: “Hi! When are you going to jail? Because this slander is not it! Avocados did not voluntarily comply with this and I'll defend them with my chest.” A third asked, “Why is avocado innit? (crying face emoji).”

“Avocados need to be banned,” said another user. Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana became persons of interest after an exposé by “GroundUp” last month. The news site published photographs of the couple shopping in Woolworths in Sandton City. Bester was at large for a year after it was thought he had died in a fire in his prison cell in Bloemfontein.