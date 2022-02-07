The humour never ends as Nando’s asks ’Big Brother Mzansi’ ex-contestant Dinky Bliss to twerk into their DMs for a meal

Nando’s South Africa has got Mzansi laughing again, this time with a tweet to Big Brother Mzansi’s ex-contestant Rethabile Potsane aka Dinky Bliss. On Sunday, Big Brother Mzansi season three housemates Rethabile Potsane and Mvelo Ntuli got evicted from the reality television show as they received the least number of votes from the public.

Potsane’s eviction did not sit well with many viewers as she was more entertaining than most housemates and created a lot of content. After being evicted and having hugged everyone, she twerked at the exit door before going to meet Lawrence Maleka, who is the host on stage. Potsane’s fans are sad over her eviction from the show with some even saying Saturday parties will never be the same without her. Among the tweeps who have taken to social media to express the “shocking exit” of Dinky Bliss is Nando’s SA. who tweeted that the house has gone from hot to mild. The food chain also asked Potsane to twerk into their DMs for a meal. House went from hot to mild.

But the game… 👀 askies Dinky Bliss pic.twitter.com/fHi2tmGpz9 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 6, 2022 According to the Mzansi Magic website, fashion-loving and bubbly Dinky Bliss described herself as “loud and proud” and said she can transform people’s moods and lift spirits when she is around.