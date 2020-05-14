Often when food is eaten, it is not just for the nutritional content or to satisfy hunger, but also for psychological reasons.

For many of us, comfort eating is a way in which we deal with anxiety, stress or boredom. Comfort food gives rise to a psychologically comfortable and pleasurable state when they are eaten.

We spoke to health expert Maria Ascencao about the importance of comfort food when it comes to our emotional stability.

Ascencao said that because the brain is always working, our body needs nutritious food filled with vitamins and nutrients to fuel the brain and help boost brain health. She said that the food we eat may greatly affect our mood, energy and the brain’s performance.

“Comfort eating is a way to deal with stress or loneliness and often includes sugary, salty, highly processed or unhealthy foods such as chocolate, potato chips, soda or even heavy steak or casserole dishes.