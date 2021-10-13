The internet will not rest as Tito Mboweni cooks up another pilchard dish, but it’s the new furniture that has them talking

Since easing himself into semi-retirement, Tito Mboweni has been busy cooking up some of his infamous dishes. Those who have been following Mboweni on social media are well versed in his love for pilchards and his overuse of garlic.

The former minister of finance’s endeavours in the kitchen haven’t gone unnoticed, which is why Tiger Brands were compelled to send him a hamper of KOO products, including their canned pilchards. A big parcel was delivered. Accompanied by a nice letter from the CEO of Tiger Brands. Koo Pilchards !! Nice… pic.twitter.com/RtOk6CnJk9 — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 8, 2021

Very excited about his delivery, he set about preparing a meal and taking his 1.1 million followers through the process. Making the pilchards in tomato sauce and baked beans the stars of the dish, Mboweni showed his culinary prowess by introducing curry powder to the mix.

Time to check it out. Let’s see... pic.twitter.com/kMh5oJ01rY — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 8, 2021 Impressed with the finished product, he proudly displayed his dish with the accompanying caption: “Done and dusted. It was really nice. A simple meal. Thanks to KOO Pilchards and the Tiger Brands CEO ….”

Done and dusted. It was really nice. A simple meal. Thanks to KOO Pilchards and the Tiger Brands CEO.... Ha khensa... pic.twitter.com/SMKsfKFrhu — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) October 8, 2021 This time tweeps weren’t really interested in his cooking skills, but in the new additions to his home, namely the furniture. “Yo bought new furniture?” asked one social media user outright, while another commented: “I’m here trying to figure out whose house this is, as I haven’t seen that furniture before. I think even the stove is new.”

I’m here trying to figure out whose house this is, as I haven’t seen that furniture before😂😂😂😂. I think even the stove is new😂😂 — Mpono Mosaase (@Mpono909) October 9, 2021 One user even joked about the little boxes on the dining room table, asking: “Are those human ashes in those small coffins on your table?”

Tweeps refused to rest, with the memes coming in thick and fast. OCD much, hey?🤣🤣 — SIYABONGA SIBIYA♠️™️ (@SiyabongaSibiy9) October 9, 2021