The invention of the ice cream cone

It’s cool, crunchy and creamy - there is nothing like an ice cream cone to bring back memories of summer fun.

You may enjoy the flavours of this tasty treat, but chances are you have never paused to appreciate its clever design. It allows us to snack while having long walks on the beach or even sitting by the pool, all without spilling a drop. But who do we have to thank for this summer-junk food staple?

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the first ice cream cone was produced in 1896 by Italo Marchiony. Marchiony, who emigrated from Italy in the late 1800s, invented his ice cream cone in New York City and was granted a patent in December 1903.

The association reports that although Marchiony is credited with the invention of the cone, a similar creation was independently introduced at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair by Ernest A. Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire.

The story goes that Hamwi was selling a crisp, waffle-like pastry - zalabis - in a booth right next to an ice cream vendor. But because of ice cream's popularity, the vendor ran out of dishes and Hamwi saw an easy solution to the ice cream vendor's problem and he quickly rolled one of his wafer-like waffles in the shape of a cone, or cornucopia, and gave it to the ice cream vendor.

The cone cooled in a few seconds and the vendor put some ice cream in it, the customers were happy and the cone was on its way to becoming the great American institution that it is today.