The ’K’ is silent? Tweeps shocked after realising they have been pronouncing Knorr incorrectly

Food and beverage brand Knorr landed on the Twitter trends list this week. This wasn’t about how the brand adds quick and easy flavour to any family meal as known but how the brand's name is pronounced. This comes after designer and social commentator, David Tshabalala tweeted asking his followers how they pronounce Knorr as it is something he always thinks about when making soup. “Do you pronounce Knorr like; Knee. I always pronounce the K. Things I think I about when I make soup,” he wrote. Do you pronounce Knorr like; Knee. I always pronounce the K 🤨 Things I think I about when I make soup. — David Tshabalala (@SlayingGoliath) March 25, 2021 In response to Tshabalala’s tweet, celebrity chef, Lesego Semenya said the “K” is silent, and that he knows this because he recently did a campaign with the brand and they sent him the sound clips.

“The K is silent. Did a campaign with them recently and they even sent us sound clips so we say it write,” said Semenya.

The K is silent. Did a campaign with them recently and they even sent us sound clips so we say it write 🤣 https://t.co/fS1mEQzihD — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) March 25, 2021

His response shocked many South Africans who all along have been pronouncing the brand name with the “K”.

@comradesipho wrote: “HHAYI hhayi sorry I disagree! It is called K'NOOORRRRRRRR. Like our mothers say it. Thank you very much!”

@antheasherbert wrote: “Well, I’ve learnt something – I can even swear on my own life that I’ve heard them pronounce the K in ads – maybe it was so in the old days. I feel like it’s an early April fool’s joke.”

@Spookiloo said it is funny that people did not know that the “K” is silent.

“It's funny that people didn't know that the k is silent I heard it a while back on an ad just like total petrol station! It's different from what we say!” he said.

According to Google, the “K” is indeed silent – that you pronounce it as “naw”.

Watch the video below to hear for yourself: