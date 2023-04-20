The latest IOL Food magazine provides delicious recipes to celebrate Eid

Muslims around the globe celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadaan, from Friday. Eid starts when the new moon is sighted or on the date that scientific calculations predict it will appear.

As with any joyous occasion, food is a big part of Eid, especially with candies and pastries. Like other aspects of the celebration, food eaten during Eid al-Fitr can vary between regions and countries. However, no matter where you are celebrating, the feast is commonly started by eating a date, which signifies the end of the fast.

One of the most common items that you will also find at most Eid feasts is sheer khurma, which is warm, sweet vermicelli milk. This is a treat that is delicious at any time of the day and is a staple at meals. Other foods that are common during Eid festivities around the world are breyani and other meat curries, samoosas, and many other delectable dishes. If you want to bump your well-wishes up a notch for this year’s feasts, we have got you covered with ideas to make it memorable.