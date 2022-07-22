The latest issue of IOL Food is all about social media and its impact on how we eat

These days, spending time on social media platforms is a common experience among people of all generations. It is unusual to find someone who has access to the internet and does not have a profile on at least one social media platform. In a relatively short amount of time, social media has revolutionised so much about the way we live.

Social media can be integrated into almost every aspect of people’s lives in some way or another - from social networking and buying products and services to building a business and getting health and nutrition advice. It is likely that most people on social media receive at least some messages about nutrition, eating habits, and body image through the accounts they follow. For good or bad, the way we feed our minds through social media affects how we feed ourselves in real life. As we spend increasing amounts of time on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, we cannot help but be influenced by the messages these social platforms convey about food.