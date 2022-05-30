The latest issue of the IOL Food digi-mag is all about comfort eating this winter

AS WE get older, life gets busier and more hectic. Even now, as many are spending more time at home, remote work can at times make it difficult to come together as a family. Yet, as winter approaches, the days are getting shorter and colder. It is a time of year that many crave cosiness and family time more than ever. That is why it is the perfect time for comfort foods. Whether it is the delicious pasta your grandmother used to make, or simply something hot and nourishing, we all have different foods we reach for when we feel in need of comfort.

Around the world, these foods tend to share some common traits – they are often warm, pleasing to the eye, and associated with good memories. Comfort foods are typically high in fat or sugar, energy-dense, and may have relatively low nutrition value. These foods may trigger an emotional response or a temporary feeling of stress relief. Examples of comfort foods include items like macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, soup or stew, pizza, and ice cream. You should note there is nothing wrong with using food to help you feel better, as long as you are not relying on it as a coping strategy every time something’s gone wrong. And there are several ways to make your favourite feel-good dish a little bit healthier. If you are finding yourself craving comfort foods this winter, this magazine should inspire you to get cooking.