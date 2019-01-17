The “life-changing” hack that has avo lovers excited.

How many times have you eaten half an avocado and days later the other half ended up in the bin because your green avo has turned brown?

In my case, this happens a lot.





I love an avo as much as the next person, but when the craving hits I always have to think twice before buying an avocado.





A half-eaten avocado is arguably one of the most difficult fruits to store.

Thanks to a simple hack you can now save your avo for later and it won't change in colour.

Brushing a layer of oil on the flesh of an avocado is one of the best ways to prevent it from browning.

It’s a trick which I’ve used many times myself, using olive oil and it really works!

An unknown woman (unfortunately, not me) has wowed the internet with this clever hack and avo lovers are singing her praises.

The Daily Mail reports that the "quick-thinking avocado lover" uses melted coconut oil on the flesh to keep it sealed.





"Brush melted coconut oil over your avocado to keep it sealed," she shared on Facebook, with a picture of her avocado to prove how well the trick works.





A Facebook user revealed how to prevent your half-eaten avocado from browning.

According to the British tabloid, many people praised the woman with one user calling the trick "life-changing".

Avocados turn brown because they contain an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase, which oxidises when it comes into contact with the air and causes the flesh of the fruit to change colour.





The oil prevents the air from reaching the flesh, which ensures that the fruit stays green for longer.





If for some reason you don't have or want to use oil, there are other clever hacks to keeping your avo ripe: