The most common cooking mistakes to avoid this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day everyone is excited about every year. Whether it’s treating your loved one to a romantic dinner, buying them flowers, sending chocolates, or sharing a heartfelt letter - any gesture will make them feel truly cherished and loved.

With that said, if you are not so good at cooking but would love to surprise a loved one with a special dish or two, below we share some of the most common cooking mistakes to avoid in the kitchen this February 14. Cooking is an art, but it's also a science. And like with any science, there are definite dos and don’ts when it comes to the kitchen. Testing through taste allows us to make adjustments as we go so that we can steer our dish in the direction that’s going to be most satisfying for us. Picture: Pexels/Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas Not tasting what you’re cooking

Have you ever tried a new recipe, only to be surprised and disappointed about how bland or unappealing it is? Chances are, you didn’t taste the dish as it was cooking. Testing through taste allows us to make adjustments as we go so that we can steer our dish in the direction that’s going to be most satisfying for us. Not reading the recipe all the way through Before you start cooking, make sure you have all the ingredients, think through the timing of the steps, and look up directions that might be confusing. This way, you don’t find yourself staring at the recipe in dismay when the words “marinate overnight” or “chill for at least four hours” pop up at the same moment your loved one asks ‘what’s for dinner?”

If you forget to stir your stew – or whatever dish you’re cooking on the stove – the bottom of the pan can burn and become completely black. Picture: Pexels/Teona Swift Forgetting to stir If you forget to stir your stew – or whatever dish you’re cooking on the stove – the bottom of the pan can burn and become completely black. You can save your stew by transferring the part that is not burnt to a new pan. Make sure to do this as soon as you notice some has burned, though, because it could ruin the taste of the whole dish. Seasoning the pan instead of the food

