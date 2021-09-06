The most nutritious way to cook broccoli: Tips on how to steam broccoli perfectly every time

Steamed broccoli: This is the most nutritious way to cook broccoli. Since you are cooking with vapour, the vegetable does not come into contact with the water, and it retains more nutrients. What is broccoli?

Broccoli is a green vegetable superfood found in the cabbage family, Brassicaceae. It has been cultivated in Europe for more than 2000 years and its origin can be tracked down to Sicily during the times of the Roman empire. It can be eaten raw or cooked and has a huge amount of healthy vitamins and minerals that make it one of the healthiest foods to eat when cooked correctly. That said, there are many different ways to cook broccoli. One of the easiest and healthiest ways is to steam it. But if you’re wondering how to steam broccoli, you aren’t alone.

Depending on your kitchen’s cookware and your preferred methods, we’ve researched various options for you and found them on wikiHow, who agree that one of the easiest ways to prepare broccoli is by steaming it, and thankfully, it’s also one of the tastiest ways. Below are their easy tips on how to steam broccoli for a delicious and healthy result. Preparing the broccoli for steaming. Choose fresh broccoli with a deep green head and a slighter green stalk.

Look for broccoli that isn't turning brown, and avoid broccoli that is wilted or bruised. The florets should be tightly closed. Wash the broccoli. Rinse it thoroughly in water, using your fingers to rub away any dirt or debris.

Cut the broccoli into bite-sized pieces. Place the broccoli on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to cut off the individual broccoli florets. Consider including the stems and trimming them down into bite-sized pieces as well; the stems are healthy and contrast nicely in texture with the broccoli's head. Steamed broccoli: This is the most nutritious way to cook broccoli. Picture: Pexels/Cats Coming Steaming broccoli on the stove.

Fill a pot with about 3cm of water. You will be using this pot to steam the broccoli, so make sure that it is large enough to hold the broccoli and the steamer pot. Place the pot on the stove. Place a steamer basket inside the pot.

The bottom of the basket should not be touching the water. Bring the water to a simmer. Turn the stove on and set the heat to medium-high. Wait until the water begins to simmer.

Place the broccoli in the steamer basket. Try to arrange them evenly across the basket. At this time, you can also lightly season them with some salt, pepper, or butter. Cover the pot with a lid and steam for four to five minutes.

Watch the broccoli carefully so that you don't overcook it. Remove the pot from the burner and transfer the broccoli to a serving dish. Be very careful when opening the pot; do not lean over it or the steam may hit you in the face and burn you.

Steaming broccoli in the microwave. Place the broccoli florets into a microwave-safe bowl. They should fit easily into the bowl and not come up past the rim.

Pour some water into the bowl. You will need two to three tablespoons of water per ½ kilogram of broccoli. Cover the bowl with a lid.

Make sure that the lid does not have any metal on it. If you don't have a lid, then you can cover the bowl with a plate; make sure that the plate fits snugly over the top of the bowl. Microwave the broccoli on high for three to four minutes. You can check for doneness after two-and-a-half minutes by taking the bowl out of the microwave and poking the broccoli with a fork. If the broccoli is soft and tender, it is ready; if the broccoli is hard, then you will need to cook it some more.