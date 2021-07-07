The ordinary, and the weird healthy food trends of 2021

With 2021 in full force, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the healthy food trends of the year to see what we should stick with. Below, we break down some of the most popular healthy food trends of the year, including why they should be a part of your life in the second half of the year.

Microgreens Microgreens aren’t exactly new, but consumer appetite for them is at an all-time high.

If healthy eating is one of your things, then microgreens should be added to your shopping list. The seedlings are packed with nutrients. Commonly used for garnishing, the mighty microgreen is often overlooked when it’s presented on a plate.

However, they pack a powerful punch of nutrients and are fast becoming one of the most potent superfoods you can find. Cold soup Juicing is out. Souping is in.

Keep your eyes on this growing trend, led by people who want a healthy drink on the go without all the sugar of juice. You could compare drinkable soup to a thick, savoury smoothie. Many popular styles are packed with nutrients and made with whole, often plant-based ingredients.

Manufacturers package them in cartons or bottles and can be enjoyed cold. Everything in one bowl This one is also not new, but it’s still something people will be into this year.

From Acai bowls to burrito bowls and poke bowls, we love the convenience, colours, and explosion of many flavours all in one bowl. But does this promote healthy living? Poke bowls, for instance, serve up plenty of health benefits.

Normally dished up with some sort of fish protein, they’re high in omega-3 fatty acids and potassium. Burrito bowls, on the other hand, are a great way to squeeze in a few extra servings of veggies, helping you load up on fibre and other macro-and micronutrients. Black rice

This exotic rice – also known as “forbidden rice” because it was revered and specifically reserved for royalty in ancient Asia, packs a wholesome nutritional hit from abundant fibre, minerals, vitamins, and powerful antioxidants. Black rice contains the very same deep purple anthocyanin pigments as berries, but the pigments are so concentrated the grains appear black. Hard-boiled eggs. Picture: Pexels/Jane-D Healthy snacks

Sticking to a healthy diet can be difficult. Resisting the urge to reach for that burger, chips, or sweets when you’re hit with a snack craving can make a big difference to your health. Healthy snacks have come of age in 2021; in fact, since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. People have taken note of the trend and responded by creating single-serve packages of healthy snacks and appetisers.

These might include raw vegetables and dip, hard-boiled eggs, nutrition bars, and traditional fruits and vegetables that are marketed as grab-and-go snacks. Function over flavour Not that flavour isn’t important – you wouldn’t continue eating something if it wasn’t tasty – but nowadays we’re more mindful of what we buy.

With “healthy banana bread” making Google’s top 10 list of most-searched recipes in 2020, it’s clear that people are expecting more nutritional benefits from what they eat. Many of us will even go as far as eating things we wouldn’t typically consider because of their health benefits, and also researching and buying supplements to give our usual choices a nutritional boost. Since we are still spending a lot more time at home, we have plenty of delicious food trends to experiment within the meantime.

Betroot juice. Picture/Pexels/Roman Odintsov Beetroot juice Okay, some juice is still in. But it’s not the sweet, fruity kind. Veggie juices – particularly beetroot juice are growing in popularity for their health benefits.