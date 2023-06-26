The res life struggle is real: Student tries to deter food thief with sticky notes

One thing about living on varsity campus, it will show you flames. Ask anyone who’s experienced res life and they will tell you when it comes to groceries, all bets are off. It’s a typical ‘Hunger Games’ situation and no matter how hard you try to protect what is yours, something will go missing.

One University of North West student had been battling to keep an unknown food thief away from her stash, and resorted to using sticky notes from deterring them. Did it work? Who knows, but when a fellow student posted her predicament on TikTok, many took to the social media platform to share their own varsity-life experiences.

“Someone once stole my wors, then indirectly asked where I bought it,” commented one user who also lives in student accommodation. Another joked: “lol, I would still use the milk with that note on it.” But there where those who shared their “hacks” to prevent it from happening again.