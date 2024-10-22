The rise of fake alcohol in South Africa: what partygoers need to know

Recently, South African nightlife has been plunged into turmoil as widespread reports of counterfeit alcohol has been circulating on social media, sparking concern and outrage among partygoers. This alarming trend has left many questioning both their safety and the standards of the venues they choose to frequent.

Platforms like X and Facebook have become hotbeds of discussion, with anxious citizens sharing their encounters with fake alcohol, often laced with horror and disbelief. @kgosi_14 wrote: “There’s no way a beer that costs R25 per bottle can go for as little as R10 per bottle then calling it a student’s special. Something is really wrong.” Kante yini eseTjwalweni 😭



Is there possibility that fake alcohol 🍺 will be the cause of the death of Clubbing Culture 📍



— Podcast and Chill Network (@podcastwithmacg) October 15, 2024 This was accompanied by multiple statements, revealing troubling symptoms like severe hangovers that last for days after consumption. @ragnar_nigel detailed his experience after drinking what he claimed to be fake Hennessy. He said: “It took me four days to recover. Got sick like crazy and in between had to catch an 11-hour flight.” The consensus is clear: the prevalence of counterfeit alcohol appears to have worsened in the wake of the pandemic.

@ThabeloM_ wrote: “It’s been there for years now, after lockdown it got worse. They are catching up now yet they have been drinking the fakes.” As online discourse grows, many are calling for urgent action. On Facebook, Urboy Thabang stated: “Fake alcohol is the new problem circulating right now, 100% profit in their pocket. Booze must also have QR codes, so we can scan it.” In a similar vein, Teboho Tebu Mofokeng urged consumers to be aware of their legal remedies, highlighting a growing sense of helplessness in the face of this burgeoning crisis.

Industry experts are also weighing in, advising consumers to stay vigilant. Oscar Ponto Masubelele, a liquor industry specialist, previously warned against counterfeit spirits, particularly urging consumers to scrutinise premium brands like Hennessy. “I received a call from someone who thinks they might have drunk a fake Hennessy VS because they got very sick after consumption,” he shared on X. Masubelele provided key tips for identifying genuine products, elucidating the unique markings of authentic Hennessy bottles.

Notably, real Hennessy features the year “1765” engraved below the label, a detail that counterfeit products often lack or misrepresent. Additionally, he mentioned security features like a Holosleeve hologram, which serves as an anti-forgery signature, emphasising the importance of buying from trusted retailers. I received a call from someone who thinks they might have drunk a fake Hennessy VS because they got very sick after consumption.



This is how to spot a fake Hennessy



Below the label of the original Hennessy bottle is a "1765" engraving that is visible & can be felt by touch.