The scoop on soup: 5 reasons why you should be eating more soup this winter

Winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hearty serving of home-made soup. Not only is it a tasty winter meal, but it can also assist you to lose weight, strengthen your immune system, among other things. Catherine Clark, the owner and founder of Harvest, agrees that soup is the ultimate healthy meal or snack for the entire family.

Clark says soup is her family's favourite go-to meal because it's convenient to prepare and has health benefits. Below, she shares five reasons why you should be eating more soup this winter: You get to save money

You can make use of leftover meals in your fridge or veggies that are starting to wilt – tossing them into a soup can give them new life. Play around with ratios and measurements to create a warming, delicious bowl of goodness and add a variety of herbs and spices to create new flavours, Clark advises. Soup is easy to prepare

You do not need top chef skills to make soup. Just gather all your favourite veggies, toss them in a pot, season accordingly and wait for them to cook through. It’s good for you Soups are versatile. You can fill them with nutrient-dense vegetables, meats, lentils, and beans, for example. Because the soup is slow-cooked, the ingredients will retain their nutritional content.

According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information site, vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and plant elements, which provide several health benefits. It freezes well To prepare lunches or dinners in advance, you can whip up a big batch of your favourite soup over the weekend and stash half in the freezer to enjoy later.