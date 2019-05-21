Yvonne Blaauw, 47 year-old butchery manager at the Wellington Shoprite won the 2018 Championship Boerewors Competition. Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

The nationwide search for the country’s very best boerewors is back. It's became an annual event, when the Shoprite & Checkers team sifts through hundreds of entries and taste their way through a lot of boerewors in an effort to find the yummiest one.

It's a tough job but someone's got to do it.

And they have some tips for you before you submit your recipe.

“Take the time to fine-tune your recipe,” suggests Yvonne Blaauw, the 2018 champion. “It took me 15 years to perfect my recipe with help from my friends and family who shared invaluable feedback, and I never gave up. Knowing my boerewors is the best in the country is indescribable.”

Yvonne Blaauw winner of the Shoprite Checkers 2018 SA's No 1 Championship Boerewors Competition. Picture by Luigi Bennett Photography

The judging process

The culinary experts at the South African Chefs Association (SACA), a recognised South African food authority, overseas the judging process

All entries will go through a validation process to ensure that recipes adhere to the guidelines for making truly traditional boerewors as per the law.

Once validated, paper judging will commence to select the 30 best submissions.

The judges will then have the even harder task of identifying the top 10 finalists during a rigorous judging and tasting process.

These finalists will be required to showcase their boerewors-making skills at the finale on Wednesday, August 28 where the winner of the 2019 Championship Boerewors competition will be announced.

Entry details and more information (including this year's prize package) about the competition can be found at www.championshipboerewors.co.za